'Dramatic difference' | SC restaurants reopen for indoor dining, with some significant changes

FORT MILL, S.C. — South Carolina restaurants were allowed to reopen on Monday to a new normal. Starting Monday, customers are allowed to dine in for the first time in weeks.

It comes a week after Governor McMaster gave restaurants the green light to reopen their patios. However, there are still significant restrictions in place meant to keep everyone as safe as possible.

The owner of Towne Tavern in Fort Mill says the food tastes the same, but the restaurant definitely looks different on the inside, as they take baby steps to get back to normal.

Owner Daniel Holmes says it didn’t take long to have customers who wanted to be seated inside before lunchtime.

“Already 46 minutes into our day today,” said Holmes. “We’ve got a few people inside, and a few people outside.”

Holmes says they’ve been preparing to offer dine-in for weeks, which became a reality on Monday.

“Every other table’s been pulled,” said Holmes. “It’s a fairly dramatic difference.”

The dramatic changes are meant to keep the restaurant in line with Governor McMaster’s order for social distancing. That includes only allowing 50% occupancy inside and spacing out tables six to eight feet apart.

“The restaurants do look different, they’re not going to taste different,” said Holmes.

Salmeri’s Italian Kitchen is also reopening for indoor dining on Monday, while making room for social distancing.

“We’re actually sitting every other table so we adhere to those guidelines,” said Jon Fortes, chef and owner of Salmeri’s Italian Kitchen.

Both owners say they’re being extra vigilant with cleaning practices and having employees wear gloves, but they have different policies when it comes to masks.

“Our hostess, servers will all be wearing masks,” said Fortes.

“Not required to wear masks, it’s an option, if they’d like to,” Holmes said.

Now, customers have a new option too with indoor seating.

“I think it’s a very very positive step, and I think it’s the proper step, baby steps are what we need right now,” said Holmes.

Other restaurants have decided not to reopen, even though they can. The general manager of the Improper Pig in Fort Mill told WCNC Charlotte they’re taking more time to prepare.

“We’re in no rush,” said Jason Weselovs, general manager of the Improper Pig.