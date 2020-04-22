COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman will make an announcement today about the future of the current school year.

The announcement will be at 11 AM.

Presumably, the announcement will be to decide if school will resume at all for the current academic school year.

McMaster first suspended school back on March 15 to stop the spread of the coronavirus. He later extended the closure until April 30.

The state education department conducted a survey of local superintendents last week, which found that 65 percent of them said that if given the option they would prefer to remain closed for the rest of the year. WLTX reached out to some districts which told us they did not feel it would be possible to maintain social distancing on school buses and in most classrooms.