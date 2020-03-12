South Carolina schools receiving rapid coronavirus tests

Students and staff who are experiencing coronavirus symptoms will be able to get faster test results.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Public schools in South Carolina are starting to receive rapid coronavirus tests to use on staff and students. Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order last week allotting 220,000 tests to be distributed amongst schools.

There's somewhat of a limited supply so not just anyone can get tested. Students and staff who are showing coronavirus symptoms will be able to get one of these rapid tests.

The tests are optional, and not all districts are taking them.

Rock Hill Schools will soon be able to give more than just math or reading tests, the district set to receive about 2,000 rapid coronavirus tests.

"We feel like we will be able to utilize this in our schools, we're hoping it will be a resource for our families and staff,” said Sadie Kirell, the clinical lead nurse for the district.

Every public school district has the option to get a number of tests equal to 10% of its student and staff population.

But in Lancaster County, school officials say they won’t be taking any.

“There's a liability issue I have some concerns about, just the simple fact that we're just not equipped to administer the tests and the validity of the tests,” said Superintendent Jonathan Phipps. He said students and staff haven't had issues getting tests in the county.

He's also concerned that only symptomatic people qualify to get a rapid test, the ones they've been encouraging to stay home.

“Our fear is we're sending a mixed message and our fear is of contamination if someone comes in that is positive,” said Phipps.

For the districts using them, the tests are optional, and parents will have to give consent. Students who are in the full virtual academy can get them too.

In Rock Hill, the tests could arrive Thursday, but they're still working through training and logistics and expect to start using them in a few weeks, before winter break.

“If we do have a positive staff or student, we are able to start that contact tracing process much quicker than if we send them home because it takes several days to get an appointment to be tested then another day or two to get results, we'll be getting results back in real-time,” said Kirell.