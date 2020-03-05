GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Several South Carolina state parks had to close early on Sunday after they reached capacity.

The state's park agency announced on social media that a group of parks at lakes and mountains in the Upstate and near the beaches along the coast closed to visitors before noon. There was a chance the parks could reopen later in the day, but rangers said a safe capacity would have to be reached.

This is a list of affected parks:

Croft

Keowee-Toxaway

Jones Gap

Table Rock

Paris Mountain

Devils Fork

Myrtle Beach

Huntington Beach

Hamilton Branch (boat ramp use)

Sadlers Creek

Hunting Island

Kings Mountain (day use area)

Landsford Canal

State parks reopened Friday with some restrictions. People were given access to picnic areas, rivers, lakes, beaches and trails, but were told to maintain social distancing.

Group facilities like picnic shelters and community buildings, however, will remain closed for the time being, and visitor gathering places like interpretive centers and park offices also will remain closed initially or will operate on a limited scale.

Playgrounds will be closed until June 1.

State park Visitor Centers are scheduled to reopen on Monday, May 11, and feature proper signage, physical indicators and barriers in place to ensure the safety of staff and visitors. All retail stores and spaces likely will open by Friday, May 15.