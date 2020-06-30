South Carolina officials recommend 'safer at home' 4th of July celebrations

According to DHEC, there has been a 966% increase in new COVID-19 cases for people age 11-20 and a 414% jump in new cases for people age 21-30.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Health officials in South Carolina encouraged people to stay safer at home this Fourth of July holiday weekend after major spikes in COVID-19 for people who participated in group gatherings without keeping a safe distance from others or wearing masks.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), young people are increasingly testing positive for coronavirus. The state has seen a 966% increase in reported cases of people age 11-20 and a 413% increase in people ages 21-30. As a result, they want people to celebrate Independence Day safely, at home, to help prevent further spread of the virus.

DHEC said Tuesday the number of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina is the highest it's ever been, as are hospitalizations. As of Monday afternoon, there are 34,546 total cases with 1,032 people hospitalized.

Governor Henry McMaster said last week that a mask mandate, similar to the one issued by North Carolina, is "impractical." McMaster did encourage South Carolinians to wear masks and "follow the rules" to help stop the spread of COVID-19. DHEC said Tuesday that while shopping for groceries or performing other essential tasks, people should wear a cloth face covering and maintain six feet of separation between themselves and other people, and immediately wash their hands with soap after getting home. Anyone who feels sick should stay home.