South Carolina's lieutenant governor contracts COVID-19

Officials say two of Evette's staff members and some of her security detail are also isolating as a precaution but have not tested positive.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's lieutenant governor has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Officials say Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette had a sore throat and headache Thursday and was tested for the virus, receiving the positive result a day later.

She has stayed at her family’s home near Greenville since noting the symptoms and is feeling better now.

Like so many others across the world, I have contracted the COVID-19 virus. I began feeling unwell on Thursday morning and immediately began to self-quarantine. I was tested on Friday and got the positive result back on Saturday.



1/ — Pamela Evette (@PamelaEvette) September 14, 2020

Health officials are tracing Evette's contacts for the past several days as well.