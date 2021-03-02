South Carolinians 65 and older can soon get a COVID-19 vaccine

In South Carolina, there are currently 458 activated COVID-19 vaccine sites, many of which are currently accepting appointments.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Wednesday that beginning Monday, Feb. 8, any South Carolina resident aged 65 or older, regardless of health status or preexisting conditions, can begin scheduling their appointment to receive COVID-19 vaccine.

DHEC’s online tool at scdhec.gov/vaxlocator shows locations currently accepting appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine and provides contact information for scheduling appointments at those locations.

Health officials said with the increased vaccine allocations from the federal government, they are able to expand the number of South Carolinians eligible to receive the vaccine. However, the supply of the vaccine remains limited for the time being.

“We have a moral and ethical duty to first vaccinate the South Carolinians who are at the highest risk of dying from the virus,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “At this time, placing a younger person between a senior citizen and what could be their lifesaving shot would be unconscionable and irresponsible. Today’s action will save lives and allow our teachers to be vaccinated next.”

“As we evaluate supply versus demand and as the rate of vaccines coming into the state increases, we believe it is appropriate to begin scheduling appointments for additional South Carolinians,” said DHEC Acting Director Marshall Taylor. “While every South Carolinian will have a chance to get the vaccine, it's important to understand the availability of vaccine is limited in South Carolina, like in all states. To best protect the safety and health of all South Carolinians we must make sure those at highest risk of severe illness and death get vaccinated first."

In South Carolina, there are currently 458 activated COVID-19 vaccine sites, many of which are currently accepting appointments, with the others set to begin accepting appointments soon.

