2020 Southern Christmas Show canceled due to COVID-19

The Southern Christmas Show is a holiday season tradition in the Carolinas. This year's event will be online only due to coronavirus concerns.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This year's Southern Christmas Show, a signature of the holiday season in the Carolinas, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. 

According to the event's organizers, this year's Southern Christmas Show, originally scheduled for November 12-22 at The Park Expo and Conference Center, was canceled out of concern for the well-being of vendors and guests. 

"During this time, we urge all in the community to follow guidelines from local public health officials. The well-being and safety of all attendees and exhibitors are our first priority in creating a dynamic marketplace," they wrote on Facebook.

While the physical event has been canceled, overwhelming response to the announcement led to an online-only Southern Christmas Show this year. A date for the online show hasn't yet been determined. 

