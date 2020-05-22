Spanish radio stations turn dial on messaging to lower COVID-19 cases in Hispanic community

Hispanics account for 34.5% of COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg County. However, Hispanic residents only account for 14% of the county's population.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's a growing problem in Charlotte's Hispanic community: more and more cases of COVID-19 are popping up in the minority community at a disproportionate rate.

Hispanic residents account for an estimated 14% of Mecklenburg County's population, according to the latest estimated projections by Census data.

However, 34.5% of Coronavirus cases in the county are those in the Hispanic community, according to data released by the Mecklenburg County Health Department.

"It was shocking and of course concerning," said Denise Coleman, who is the Chief of Staff & Community Affairs for Norsan Media, which runs La Raza radio station in Charlotte, 106.1FM.

"Since day one there was a high level of anxiety," she added.

Her staff has been trying their best to get the word out via social media, and on the airwaves to their listeners. They've reminded the Hispanic community to wash their hands, keep their distance, and wear masks when they have to go out and when social distancing is impossible.

"Now, we're thinking we need to do something else," she said. "It wasn't working."

Instead of interviews with county health officials and doctors, the radio station will move to using their DJs as ambassadors of the health messages, showing their social media visitors and radio listeners that they, too, are taking the precautions.

"So if you see our DJs you're going to see that they're wearing their face masks, that they're constantly telling people how to put on their face mask," Coleman said.

La Raza partnered with Mecklenburg County to increase the amount of messages sent out via radio commercials, social media posts, and radio spots.

One DJ even posted a video on how people can make their own masks and how they should wear them.

"Some can't afford to buy a disposable mask every day," she said.

Coleman and Health Director Gibbie Harris say Hispanics are at a disadvantage when it comes to access to healthcare, and many hold essential jobs in restaurant kitchens, or construction, which could lead to the increase in cases among the minority group.

Now, they hope they'll receive an increase in safety messages and heed the warnings.

"I'm just hoping that people will listen and that people will stay safe," said Coleman.