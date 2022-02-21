What are the COVID-19 protocols for the Spectrum Center?

Many are wondering what the COVID-19 protocols are for the Spectrum Center. Our VERIFY team took your questions directly to the source.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Aside from Hornets games, the Spectrum Center also hosts plenty of concerts and events.

Many are wondering what are the COVID-19 protocols?

SOURCES:

THE QUESTION:

Does the Spectrum Center itself set the rules for COVID-19 procedures for concerts/events?

THE ANSWER:

No, the Spectrum Center itself does not set COVID-19 procedures for concerts or events.

WHAT WE FOUND:

In an email, Spectrum Center officials told us:

When it comes to masks, they follow local mandates, but when it comes to vaccination status or proof of a negative test, that's up to the artist or promoter.

THE NEXT QUESTION:

If you have to show proof of a vaccine or negative COVID-19 test, will showing an at-home test count?

WHAT WE FOUND:

Spectrum Center officials say that depends. They tell us proof of vaccination and negative test requirements are stipulated by each individual artist/promoter. Some allow at-home tests, some do not. The Spectrum Center tells us in the past they have worked with local pharmacies to provide COVID-19 testing on-site if an artist or promoter requires a negative COVID-19 test and a ticket-holder doesn't have one.

THE QUESTION:

Is the Spectrum Center Cashless?

THE ANSWER:

Yes, the Spectrum Center is Cashless.

WHAT WE FOUND:

According to their website, to eliminate shared touchpoints the Spectrum Center is 100% cashless for all concession stands and retail locations.

THE QUESTION:

Is the Spectrum Center dropping the mask requirement once Mecklenburg County's mandate ends on Feb. 26?

WHAT WE FOUND:

Right now, this question remains to be answered.

Spectrum Center officials tell us they are waiting for the mandate to be dropped and then will comment with their decision at that time.

