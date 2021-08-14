Spread of COVID-19 a concern for parents as new school year begins

With mask mandates not allowed in schools, how do parents plan to do keep their kids safe when they return to school? Here's what some told us.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — High school football in the Midlands kicked off Friday night, which means school a new school year is upon us.

While parents were enjoying the Lexington Sports-A-Rama 2021, News 19 talked with them about what concerns they have with kids returning to school amid another COVID-19 surge.

"I'm a little concerned if the other students are going to wear their masks, as well as the teachers," Hampton County parent Shamika Williams said. "The teachers are supposed to be safe, but we don't know where they are outside of school."

Under the South Carolina Department of Education's guidance, school districts are expected to have five days of in-person learning, and state law prohibits mask mandates in schools. This has led parents to have serious discussions with their children just days before the new school year begins.

"Because they are not pushing the face mask mandate, I tell my son, 'Please practice social distancing because this new variant is no joke'," Lexington County parent Monica Black said.

Today, the CDC announced that they are recommending universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and... Posted by South Carolina Department of Education on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

With school expected to start in a few days, parents News 19 talked to say they only have one expectation for their kid this year: "You better wear that mask," Williams said. "Don't take it off!"

"I do tell my son, 'You wear your mask even though your friends don't'," Black said. "I express to him to wear the masks, and he always tells me that he will."

South Carolina reported 4,478 daily COVID cases on Friday. That's the highest total in nearly seven months. Parents like Monica Black are hoping school districts don't take surge lightly.