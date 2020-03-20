STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — A person in Stanly County has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, county officials announced Wednesday.
This person is isolating at home and cooperating with public health officials. Stanly County Health Department staff are monitoring this person during home isolation.
Close contacts of this person are being identified to monitor symptoms and contain the potential spread.
At the time of the announcement, North Carolina had at least 155 cases and South Carolina had 81.
Symptoms of coronavirus include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
Anyone experiencing these symptoms, are asked to contact their doctor.
Hotline have been established to help residents. Those numbers are:
North Carolina: 866-462-3821
South Carolina: 855-472-3432
Officials across the state are encouraging people to avoid crowds and stay home.
