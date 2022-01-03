New COVID-19 treatment offered by StarMed promises to reduce chance of infection by 83%

Evusheld is given to patients who can't be vaccinated before an infection. claiming to reduce their chance of getting sick by up to 83%.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — StarMed Healthcare, one of the largest COVID-19 testing and vaccination providers in the Charlotte area, announced it will offer a new drug to help people with weakened immune systems from getting infected with the virus.

The new drug, Evusheld, is administered to patients before infection. StarMed claimed in a press release that the drug can reduce someone's chances of getting COVID-19 by up to 83% and reduce deaths by up to 50%.

Evusheld isn't available to everyone. To be eligible for the new monoclonal antibody drug, a person must meet the following criteria:

You can't have COVID-19 or have been recently exposed

You must have a health condition that prevents your body from developing a strong immune response to vaccination

You can't be vaccinated because of severe allergic reactions

Must be at least 12 years old and weigh at least 88 pounds

StarMed will offer Evusheld treatment as its monoclonal treatment centers in Charlotte, Gastonia, Fayetteville, Jacksonville and New Bern. The drug is administered via two injections with the second dose immediately following the first.

StarMed announced Monday that some of its testing locations will be closed Monday due to severe weather that moved through the Charlotte area. Other clinics were operating on a two-hour delay due to the weather.

