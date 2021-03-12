StarMed will provide 50 meals for families in need for every COVID-19 shot given in Dec.

StarMed will provide 50 meals for families in need for every COVID-19 booster shot administered through the end of December.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starmed Healthcare announced Monday that it's launching its “Boost Charlotte” campaign, in which the organization will provide 50 meals for families in need for every COVID-19 booster shot administered through the end of December.

StarMed Healthcare will donate to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, a Charlotte-based organization that annually distributes more than 82 million pounds of food and other household items throughout 24 counties in North and South Carolina.

The campaign was designed to raise awareness that a COVID-19 booster vaccination is readily available to help protect people, family, and friends throughout the holiday season. A person’s decision to receive the booster shot, in turn, will help families in need receive food.

“A booster shot helps patients improve their defenses against COVID-19,” Michael Estramonte, StarMed Healthcare CEO, said. “We’re happy to partner with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina in this program to deliver meals to those in need in our communities. It is an experienced operation that has benefitted numerous families in the Carolinas.

