Glitch, now resolved, causes delays in receiving COVID-19 test results from StarMed

StarMed said the glitch happened around Jan. 3 or Jan. 4 and has impacted around 8,000 COVID-19 tests before and after that date.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A glitch causing delays for some people in receiving COVID-19 testing results from StarMed has been resolved, StarMed CEO Mike Estramonte confirmed to WCNC Charlotte's Hunter Sáenz.

"I have been looking every morning," Jane Budo said. She got tested Thursday, Dec. 30., and as of Jan. 6 had not received a result.

"I needed to know to be around family members or travel for work," she said.

The glitch was specifically in the reporting system StarMed uses to communicate COVID-19 test results. StarMed uses two labs for testing: a StarMed lab and an overflow lab. With the demand StarMed has seen in recent weeks due to the omicron variant, it has been using the overflow lab.

According to Estramonte, once the COVID-19 sample is tested in the lab, results go to another software within the reporting system in order to send notifications back to people. The glitch was in between the testing and the notification software, so results weren't making it to the reporting stage.

#NEW: TESTING RESULTS THREAD:

I've been getting messages from people saying it's been taking 6, 7+ days to get their COVID test results back from @StarMedCare, and many still don't have their result after a week. From people in Charlotte to Randolph County. @wcnc — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) January 6, 2022

Estramonte said this only happened in the overflow lab, not in the StarMed lab where tests are also being ran.

"It's gut-wrenching because we want everybody to get their results as quickly as possible," Estramonte said.

It's important to note, this was a glitch and not a hack, he said. As is the case, no personal health or other information was compromised, Estramonte noted.

StarMed said the glitch happened around Jan. 3 or Jan. 4 and has impacted around 8,000 COVID-19 tests before and after that date. The problem was noticed on Jan. 6 after several people reached out to StarMed asking about the delays.

"I'll take full responsibility -- it was something I wish we had caught at least a day sooner," Estramonte said.

The problem has been fixed, though, and StarMed said it's hoping all of the backlog of results will go out by Friday morning. The system was reporting 1,000 tests within 20 minutes as of Thursday night, Estramonte said.

Estramonte told Hunter Sáenz he understands the need for urgency when it comes to COVID-19 test results. Measures have been put in place so if a similar glitch happens in the future, StarMed will be notified about it and could put an end to it.

Before this they were averaging results being back in 48 to 72 hours, he said.



They continue to ask for patience, and the hope is to have everything back to normal operating (and reporting) procedure Friday morning. @wcnc — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) January 6, 2022

On average, StarMed test results were taking 48 to 72 hours to get back to individuals prior to the glitch.