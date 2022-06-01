StarMed moves COVID-19 testing location as demand for tests grows

The new location at the Archdale light rail station will have added security personnel and enhanced traffic control, to help with the high demand for testieng.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — StarMed Healthcare announced Monday that it's relocating its COVID-19 testing and vaccination location in the Starmount neighborhood to the CATS Archdale light rail “Park and Ride,” 6230 South Boulevard.

The move, which covers just under one mile, will happen Tuesday, Jan. 11, StarMed announced.

StarMed’s operating hours at the new location will remain the same - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

StarMed Healthcare said its making the move to alleviate traffic and security issues that affected its initial location in the Starmount neighborhood, which opened last month. The new location at the Archdale light rail station will have added security personnel and enhanced traffic control, to help with the high demand for COVID-19 testing seen throughout Charlotte.

“We are proud to partner with CATS to offer patients an improved option for testing and vaccination,” Michael Estramonte, StarMed Healthcare CEO, said. “The Archdale location will allow us more space and our upgrade in safety and traffic control will help with the huge increase in demand we’ve seen for testing in the past month. StarMed will continue working to make every patient’s experience as fast and efficient as we can.”

MISSING RESULTS: Visit this URL for the lab, input your information, access your results https://t.co/S1drlyHvgK — StarMed Healthcare (@StarMedCare) January 7, 2022

StarMed offers testing to people of all ages. There is no cost to the individual, with or without insurance. Patients don’t need a referral and walk-ups are welcome. For additional information about COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, visit StarMed Healthcare’s website.