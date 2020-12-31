StarMed waits and hopes to be part of vaccine rollout

StarMed has helped test 170,000 North Carolinians for COVID-19. Now, it wants to help prevent it, but there's just one thing missing: the vaccines.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — StarMed continues to test for COVID-19 by testing thousands of people per week in Mecklenburg County. Now, they want to help administer the vaccine if the state's department of health and human services allows them to.

Lines are still long, wrapped around StarMed's West Charlotte Urgent Care, as hundreds wait to get a nasal swab to test for COVID-19.

"We've tested about 170,000 people throughout the state," said Dr. Arin Piramzadian with StarMed.

The healthcare provider covers 40% of Mecklenburg County's total COVID-19 tests, Dr. Piramzadian said.

StarMed now wants to help the state distribute vaccines as phases continue in the vaccine rollout, expanding the classifications for those getting the shot.

"[We're] just on the sideline waiting to get called in," Dr. Piramzadian said.

They have the chilling cold freezers, equipped to carry 1.2 million vaccines, he said. Staff members started receiving their own vaccines on December 26 and are trained to give vaccines.

"Pretty much we are just waiting our turn to have access to the vaccines so we can start vaccinating the population," Dr. Piramzadian added.

The state health department will have the final say, taking federal guidelines and creating their own distribution process for the state.

Currently, hospitals get the vaccines to give to staff, but with upcoming phases, more people in the community will be a priority.

Dr. Piramzadian believes it's a step in the system where his staff can help.

He said they can help give them, "to the churches, to the school systems, to the migrant farmers," and others who may not have health insurance.

"And we'd be able to vaccinate other healthcare workers that are not part of these hospital systems," Dr. Piramzadian said.

Those outpatient medical workers have fallen through the cracks.

It's partially why StarMed wants to take the burden of vaccines off local hospitals, pushing the shots themselves at drive-thru clinics, allowing hospitals to focus on care.

"So what we are hoping for is that they will look at us since they've relied on us for testing -- and rely on us again for vaccinations," he said.