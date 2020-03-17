ATLANTA — As the boomers and millennials rush to the stores to stock up on necessities during the coronavirus outbreak across the United States, some stores are dedicating time for seniors only.

As of now, here are the stores who have made the adjustments:

Bi-Lo: Parent company Southeastern Grocers is designating a special shopping hour dedicated to seniors and high-risk customers from 8 – 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, in all stores. All pharmacy locations will open at 8 a.m. on weekdays to provide prescription refills, influenza and pneumonia vaccines and customer counseling .

Dollar General: All of its stores will dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to only senior shoppers. The company said the dedicated "Senior Hour" would give those most at-risk for coronavirus a chance to avoid more crowded shopping periods.

Harvey's: Parent company Southeastern Grocers is designating a special shopping hour dedicated to seniors and high-risk customers from 8 – 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, in all stores. All pharmacy locations will open at 8 a.m. on weekdays to provide prescription refills, influenza and pneumonia vaccines and customer counseling.

Publix: The grocer is designating Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 – 8 a.m., as senior shopping hours for customers age 65 and over. This change in hours will begin Tuesday, March 24, and continue until further notice. Publix Pharmacy will also open at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Target: Beginning Wednesday, March 18, the national retailer says they are reserving the first hour of shopping each Wednesday "for vulnerable guests – including elderly and those with underlying health concerns." The company is encouraging other shoppers to plan their shopping around this timeframe.

The Fresh Market: The store designated the first hour of each weekday for senior shoppers and those most at-risk of coronavirus. The grocery chain said those hours are from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Walmart: From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens. Their pharmacies and vision centers will also be open during this time, they said.

Whole Foods Market: Starting, Wednesday, March 18, all Whole Foods Market stores in the U.S. and Canada will service customers who are 60 and older one hour before opening to the public. Starting on Thursday, March 19, all Whole Foods Market stores in the U.K. will service customers who are 70 and older one hour before opening to the public.

Winn-Dixie: Parent company Southeastern Grocers is designating a special shopping hour dedicated to seniors and high-risk customers from 8 – 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, in all stores. All pharmacy locations will open at 8 a.m. on weekdays to provide prescription refills, influenza and pneumonia vaccines and customer counseling.

