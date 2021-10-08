Students sound off: Why some like and dislike wearing masks in school

The ongoing mask debate in schools has parents and school leaders divided in some cases, but students want to share their perspectives too

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With just days until the start of the new school year, some school districts are still deciding whether or not mask-wearing will be required for students and staff.

At Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the answer is yes. Students and staff must wear a mask indoors and on buses in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.

CMS is just one of close to 10 other area school districts including Kannapolis City Schools, Hickory Public Schools, Mooresville Graded Schools, and more who have all chosen a mask requirement.

Some students say they've accepted this new normal.

"We know to wash our hands and keep our mask on," 6th-grader Jalysia said.

But other students view the mask requirement as a temporary fix to help return to true normal.

“I don’t like the mask, but I like the friends and teachers part," 5th-grader Enuar said.

Tuesday night, Avery County joined close to a dozen other surrounding school districts who have all chosen to make masks optional. This will leave it up to students and staff to make that personal decision for themselves.

“First it’s hard to breathe in a mask especially when you’re outside," 6th-grader Malik Gatling said.

But as COVID-19 metrics continue to change, there's a chance these mask policies could change too.

Many parents are just praying for some consistency.

“Consistently wearing the mask and hopefully that will prevent them having to stay home," mom Shakira Gatling said.