Subcontractors working on App State Univesity test positive for COVID-19

BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian District Health Department reports 16 subcontractors working on Appalachian State University have tested positive for COVID-19.

AppHealthCare identified a small number of university employees with potential exposure. One tested positive – this case was reported by the university and AppHealthCare on May 7. The others have tested negative.

"There is no direct risk to the university community related to these cases. The contractor has engaged in a thorough cleaning at the job site and workers will remain off campus until cleared by public health to return," the health department said.

On Wednesday AppHealthCare confirmed three additional subcontractors university connections have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two individuals are Watauga County residents whose last days on campus were May 16 and May 22, respectively. The other individual, whose last day on campus was May 20, is not a resident of Watauga County. All three have fully cooperated with isolation instructions and are recovering at home

The university is implementing enhanced precautionary measures which require all subcontracted workers to wear masks and maintain appropriate physical distance.

University employees currently working on campus must wear masks and maintain appropriate physical distance.

All construction projects remain on schedule.

"We continue to hear of self-reported, confirmed cases that are not being tested by AppHealthCare or App State. As we learn of these cases, we are coordinating with local public health agencies to the greatest extent possible, in consultation with the North Carolina Division of Public Health Communicable Disease team. AppHealthCare continues to be a valuable university partner, helping verify tests that may have been performed in other counties. App State will continue to keep the university community informed about verified, positive cases."

Students who are concerned about symptoms should call Student Health Services at 828-262-3100 and ask to speak with a nurse. Faculty or staff who have concerns about students or their own health diagnoses should reach out to safety@appstate.edu.

The university has a dedicated website about its response to COVID-19.