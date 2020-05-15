Summer camps face uncertain future during COVID-19 pandemic

Summer time usually means camp for many kids, but coronavirus has put those plans on hold while leaders work to reopen facilities statewide.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the warm weather arriving a lot of people, especially kids, are looking forward to getting back to pools and summer camp.

Starting next week, South Carolina will reopen public swimming pools. Facilities can only allow 20% of normal occupancy. In North Carolina, all public swimming pools will remain closed until 5 p.m.on May 22 due to COVID-19, under Governor Roy Cooper's executive order.

On Thursday, North Carolina health officials said they are planning to reopen pools and will offer guidance before they do so. Mecklenburg County Environmental Health will continue to issue 2020 operation permits so that facilities may begin operation once any orders are lifted.

Many people are wondering if pools are safe. Jeff Gaeckle, owner of Carolina pool management says they are.

"Chhlorine, that's in all public swimming pools kills coronavirus, as well as many other viruses and bacteria introduced," Gaeckle said.

Right now, the CDC says that with proper operation and maintenance, there is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through the water in pools, hot tubs, or water play areas. Gaeckle says the water may be the least of your worries, it's the surfaces around the pool you have to cautious of.

"It's the ladders and the rails, the slides, anything that people are touching" Gaeckle said.

With the first day of summer just weeks away, there are also questions about summer camps. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says they are still working on summer camp plans.

North Carolina State Superintendent Mark Johnson says it's too early to make the call, as the state is still waiting on more guidance from the CDC.

"Summer camp might not be something they're going to do this year." Johnson said.

The Girl Scouts recently announced they are cancelling all of their summer camps this year. Mecklenburg County Boy Scouts also made the difficult decision to cancel their 2020 summer camp season at Camp Grimes. The Cub Scouts camps are still scheduled for late July and early August.

Scout council is working on a three-part plan:

Part I for Cub Scouts: Conduct a unified Cub Scout Day Camp in August at Belk Scout Camp.

Part II for Webelos Scouts: Conduct our Webelos Adventure Camp in mid-July.

Part III for first year campers: Conduct a 4-day Scouts BSA TrailBlazer program in July for first year Scouts.

As for Carowinds, they say they are constantly communicating with state and federal governments and are looking forward to welcoming guests back as soon as it's safe to do so.