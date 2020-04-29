CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With temperatures expected to reach the mid-80s this weekend, summer in the Carolinas seems to be fast approaching.

It’s left many people wondering what this summer might look like as we continue to feel the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

South Carolina opened beaches and boat ramps last weekend, while North Carolina is still mostly shut down.

Even as restrictions are relaxed June, July and August are expected to be anything but normal. Pools and parks in the Tarheel State are empty. Some beaches are open but don’t have parking for visitors.

Monday, Clemson canceled all on-campus summer camps. North Carolina State Superintendent Mark Johnson says it’s too early to make a similar decision.

“How do you socially distance at a summer camp?” Johnson said. “Summer camp might no be something they’re going to do this year.”

It’s a question with no easy answer. Johnson says they’re still waiting for more guidance from the CDC. Meanwhile, the start of next school year is also in question.

“A school calendar that lets students come back earlier in August – that’s something we would be in favor of,” Johnson said. “Maybe it’s like a camp, and maybe not all students need to go.”

Just like summer camps though, plans for a return to school hinge on proper social distancing.

“When we go back we want parents, teachers and students to know that it’s safe,” Johnson said.

