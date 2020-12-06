Summer travel plans back in gear for many Carolinians

It could explain the surge in local travel bookings among Airbnb and other short-term rental companie

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Short-term rental platforms and travel advisors are seeing an uptick in activity even as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

“The pent-up demand for travel is absolutely real,” Gifted Travel Network Chief Sales Officer Vanessa McGovern said. “But even if travelers want to pick a beautiful hotel, centrally located in a city they can drive to, what if there’s nothing actually open.”

It could explain the surge in local travel bookings among Airbnb and other short-term rental companies. Pam Knudson with MyLodgeTax by Avalara says traditionally those platforms report about 45% of their bookings under the category of local travel. Now as states across the country are re-opening that number is closer to 75%.

“It’s a much higher focus on the stuff that’s within driving distance or a short commute, rather than jumping on a plane and crossing an ocean,” Knudson said.

Air travel is still likely to suffer this summer, but there are signs of life. TSA reported more than 441,000 daily passengers Sunday, the most in a single day since March 22.

Meanwhile many island nations in the Caribbean are beginning to welcome travelers back to their resorts.

“Travelers in the Carolinas are eager to book their Caribbean vacation,” McGovern said. “We’re not seeing as much pickup for a summer Caribbean vacation, but we are definitely seeing a pickup for fall and holiday travel Caribbean vacations.”

McGovern says there two important reminders for people looking to book travel. First, make sure you book through companies with traveler-friendly cancellation policies and also use a travel expert especially if you’re planning to visit somewhere unfamiliar.