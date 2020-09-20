US Surgeon General visits Columbia COVID19 testing site

The Surgeon General met with Gov McMaster, UofSC President Caslen and SCDHEC officials.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday afternoon the United States Surgeon General was downtown Columbia helping to launch a new testing initiative.

Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome Adams visited with Gov McMaster, USC President Bob Caslen and South Carolina DHEC officials while in town.

He visited a new free COVID19 surge testing site in Martin Luther King Jr. Park today encouraging everyone to take advantage of testing sites even demonstrating how easy it is.

Testing at MLK Park is part of a series of free testing events through a federal and state testing initiative and goes through October 3.

At this particular site, you actually swab yourself. The whole process takes under five minutes and you get your results in 24-48 hours.

“We want everyone to know, testing is easy," the Surgeon General says, "It’s available- it’s never been more available and we need all of you to do your part.”

USC President Caslen even was tested on-site, “Testing is so important, it just sends the right message to our students and to our faculty and staff to the entire community that we care. This is tremendously important.”

SC Gov @henrymcmaster and the US @Surgeon_General are speaking at MLK Jr Park in Columbia along with others before they tour a COVID19 testing site. @WLTX pic.twitter.com/dJJ6tvKZHK — Emily Correll (@emcorrell) September 19, 2020

The surge testing at MLK Park and available at Founders park can conduct up to 5,000 tests a day to help identify cases and work to flatten the curve.