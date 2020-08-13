Sycamore Brewing temporarily closing after employee family member tests positive for COVID-19

The brewery announced that all employees will be tested for coronavirus and so far none have tested positive.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's Sycamore Brewing announced this week it will be temporarily closing its taproom to the public after a family member of an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Sycamore confirmed that no employees tested positive for the virus and all employees will be tested as a precaution. The brewery's taproom and outdoor beer garden will also be closed for deep cleaning at this time. It's unknown when the facility will reopen to the public.

"We have already been following stringent nightly sanitization measures, and our incredible staff has been following strict face covering protocol since we opened the outdoor only beer garden in June," Sycamore wrote. "We will only reopen the garden once we have taken every step we can to ensure the safest environment possible and our entire working staff has healthy test results."

Sycamore Brewing IT'S HERE. Swipe >> Introducing the ultra badass StickerMore Stic... ker Club. This is our first EVER StickerMore sticker drop! We will release these super limited-edition decals periodically and once they're gone, that's it. We will never reproduce these again. These giant beauties are oversized and 100% waterproof.