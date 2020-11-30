Sycamore Brewing "pausing operations" as weather turns colder

We are extremely thankful for the support we have seen from our Charlotte community in this very strange and difficult time. Through every closure and pivot, you—our loyal Sycamore fans—have always been there to continue to support the brewery, and we are immensely grateful.



We hope to be able to resume taproom operations sometime early in the new year, with the same warm & fun experience that we have come to be known for. We will continue to operate our delivery & pickup options while our taproom is closed (SycamoreBrew.com). This service will be provided by our stellar taproom team, who we can't thank enough for their hard work and commitment to safety.