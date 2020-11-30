Sycamore Brewing "pausing operations" as weather turns colder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sycamore Brewing announced Monday that they will pause taproom operations at their Hawkins Street taproom until further notice, effective beginning December 1st.
The brewery said due to COVID-19 safety precautions, they have offered an outdoor-only experience since March, and as the weather has turned colder, this option has become less feasible.
Sycamore released the following statement regarding this decision to pause operations:
We are extremely thankful for the support we have seen from our Charlotte community in this very strange and difficult time. Through every closure and pivot, you—our loyal Sycamore fans—have always been there to continue to support the brewery, and we are immensely grateful.
We hope to be able to resume taproom operations sometime early in the new year, with the same warm & fun experience that we have come to be known for. We will continue to operate our delivery & pickup options while our taproom is closed (SycamoreBrew.com). This service will be provided by our stellar taproom team, who we can't thank enough for their hard work and commitment to safety.
On Instagram, they said their decision to close their taproom was done willingly and that no COVID-19 cases at the taproom.
Sycamore beer is available at grocery stores, specialty stores, and bottle shops all over the Carolinas, Virginia, Georgia, and soon Kentucky.