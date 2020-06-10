How to talk to your children about political leaders testing positive for COVID-19

Don't assume that just because you've turned the television off, you've shielded your children.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's a conversation that parents would have never have planned for — the president of the United States was hospitalized, battling the same virus that uprooted kids' lives in so many ways already. Monday night, he returned to the White House.

So how do you begin to talk to your children about what's happening?

Don't assume that just because you've turned the television off, you've shielded your children. Kids know a lot more than we think, so experts say it's probably better if they hear it from their parents.

"The president’s COVID diagnosis is everywhere right now," said Rebecca Hershberg, a psychologist and parenting coach. "There’s no way that your kids are not hearing about it in some form or another."

Whether it's on TV screens, phones, conversations at the dinner table, or something else, the chatter all around children could be concerning or flat out frightening. Experts say instead of talking around them, talk to them.

"If we don’t bring it up then they get that message that it’s somehow not ok to ask about, or that there might be other things that we’re hiding and it can lead to anxiety and other concerning emotions," Hershberg said.

Another thing to consider — the current events could be catapulted into the classroom as the week continues.

"Teachers are in a unique and extraordinary and important position to talk to kids about the world and current events and help them process difficult important information," Hershberg said.

That doesn't take the place of conversations at home, though.

"They take their cues from you," Hershberg said. "Kids are anxious if their parents are anxious and kids are calm if they feel like their parents are steering a steady ship."

And while parents and guardians don't always have all the answers, experts say that's ok. At a time like this, kids need honesty, not certainty.