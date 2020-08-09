New test detects Covid-19, flu and RSV

LabCorp says the test is available at doctors offices and hospitals and may soon be available as an at-home test.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A new test will simultaneously detect Covid-19, influenza and RSV. The new test created by LabCorp is the first of its kind to be able to detect multiple types of infections

“Individuals infected with COVID-19, influenza A / B, or RSV, often experience similar symptoms of cough, fever, chest tightness, and body aches, providing a potential surge of patients seeking testing," said Dr. Brian Caveney, chief medical officer and president of LabCorp Diagnostics in a statement. "Leveraging our scientific and technological expertise to simultaneously test for four major respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, will provide doctors a simple, efficient way to diagnose their patients.”

The single test can help doctors diagnose patients and make decisions about treatment options easier than ever. The test will be available through doctors offices, hospitals and other authorized healthcare providers.

LabCorp, which is based in Burlington, North Carolina, also submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to offer the combined test in an at-home test kit. Currently, LabCorp offers an at-home test kit to detect Covid-19.