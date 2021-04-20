New COVID-19 variant reported at Texas A&M University

Researchers say the new variant is related to the UK strain that's spreading rapidly in the U.S. and genetically similar to strains proven resistant to antibodies.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As COVID-19 variants continue to rapidly spread, a new one was recently discovered in the United States.

Texas A&M University officials are issuing a warning of a major public health risk after the university announced it found a new COVID-19 variant in one of its students. The good news, for now at least, is the new variant may not be as scary as it sounds.

The variant is called "BV-1." How serious is this? It was found in a saliva sample taken from a student who lives off campus. The student tested positive for COVID-19 on March 5 and only had mild symptoms.

So far, this is the only case they've found. So why would this be a public health challenge?

Texas A&M says this variant is related to the one that originated in the United Kingdom and has spread rapidly in the U.S. The school also says it is genetically similar to others that have proven resistant to antibodies.

However, more testing needs to be done before scientists can say whether this one can get past vaccines. A&M says it will continue testing to see if this particular variant spreads on campus or in the area.