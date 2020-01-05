GASTONIA, N.C. — Across Gaston County, businesses faced a decision: open with the support of county commissioners, or remain closed and stay in line with statewide stay-at-home orders.

That dilemma came after county leaders signed an order Wednesday, supporting businesses reopening with social distancing and proper sanitation. At the time, the county acknowledged its decision went against the state's wishes. North Carolina remains under stay-at-home orders until May 8.

"We fully understand that supporting our businesses to get back to work does contradict the governor's order," said commission chairman Tracy Philbeck.

Despite critique, including from Governor Roy Cooper, Philbeck continues to double-down on the county's decision, writing on social media Thursday that the county's order was not confusing at all.

However, Gastonia City Council member Robert Kellogg says constituent messages he's received over the past 24 hours say otherwise.

"There was mass confusion, and it wasn't just a small group of people. It was a large group of people," Kellogg said. "Unfortunately, the ones caught in the middle were the very ones we were trying to help the most--our small business owners."

That confusion is what prompted a dozen municipalities to issue a statement Wednesday night, urging residents to continue to follow North Carolina's stay-at-home orders.

Kellogg says Philbeck sent an email reply to that statement at 12:54 a.m. Thursday, which reads in part: "Hypocrites! A bunch of followers and not one leader among you."

The email shows recipients included Gaston County Manager Kim Eagle, Gastonia City Manager Michael Peoples, and Gastonia Mayor Walker Reid.

"It was very unprofessional. This is not how elected leaders treat one another," said Kellogg. "To have their integrity questioned is unbelievable to me. This is not what we need to be doing in the midst of a pandemic."

Since Gaston's order went into effect, some businesses reported plans to reopen, but ended up pulling back after learning they could get in trouble.

Others, like De Ja Vu Consignment in Cherryville, went full steam ahead, happy to get back to work.

"I don't know why we can't open if we do have the social distancing. I'm not going to allow but like five people in my store. If it gets more, I'll make them wait outside," said Alice Sisk, president of De Ja Vu Consignment.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to Philbeck for comment on his email and on the confusion many say the county order caused. He has not responded.

