Charlotte restaurant to use thermal technology to take guests' temperatures

When Moa Korean BBQ and Bar opens, they will be using thermal imaging cameras that will check guests for a fever.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina is moving into Phase 2 of the governor's plan to slowly easy stay at home orders.

Phase 2 will bring back gyms, bars, indoor dining, and places of worship, all with social distancing guidelines. But some businesses may be using technology that will help keep customers safe when they reopen.

Moa Korean BBQ and Bar was supposed to open in March, but COVID-19 delayed that. When they are able to open they will be using thermal imaging cameras that will see if someone has a fever.

It will scan a persons temperature as they walk through the door.

"We're going to set it up by host stand and as customers are walking in we can see their temperatures," Moa Korean BBQ and Bar, owner, Sean Kim said.

It's a screening tool that may help reopen the economy as North Carolina moves into Phase 2. Governor Cooper is expected to give the green light next week. Kim said he's ready to welcome customers for the first time ever, but not without those new precautions.

"On my side i'm trying to do whatever i can do," Kim said.

If an employee or customer has a fever, they will be asked to leave to protect others.

"We're going to give them some sort of compensation, some kind of way they can come back when they get better," Kim said.

While we know fever is one symptom of the coronavirus, some people are asymptomatic.

"This doesn't detect coronavirus," Kim said.

Still, it could be a major step in getting people comfortable enough to return to work safely and ease back into normal life.

While some may have privacy concerns about the cameras, tech experts say the cameras primarily focus on just recording your temperature.

Kim says he is still working on guidelines on turning away customers.