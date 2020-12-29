Charlotte-area paramedics trained to administer COVID-19 vaccines to help meet demand

Union EMS said their crews are currently stationed at the county health department, but it’s possible they could respond to homes in the future.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — First responders are stepping up to help with COVID-19 vaccinations, as health officials are inundated with demand.

WCNC Charlotte has learned some ambulance agencies are training staff to administer the vaccine, including MEDIC and Union EMS.

Union EMS said their crews are currently stationed at the county health department, but it’s possible they could respond to homes in the future.

Across the Charlotte-area, first responders are not only getting the vaccine, but some crews are also learning to give it.

Chief Edwards said five of his paramedics have been trained to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s meant to help local health officials and other providers meet the demand.

Union EMS Chief Bryan Edwards says 5 paramedics have been trained to administer #Covidvaccines . Right now, they’re stationed at the ⁦@UnionCountyNC⁩ Health Dept. to help meet the demand. But he says it’s possible they’ll respond to homes in the future. ⁦@wcnc⁩ pic.twitter.com/h8IdCOx3hX — Alex Shabad (@AlexShabadWCNC) December 29, 2020

“They’re being inundated, so we have some paramedics who are in a position where they can offer up their assistance,” said Chief Edwards.

Chief Edwards said right now, their crew is stationed at the Union County Health Department focusing on vaccinating frontline workers.

“Healthcare, first responders, medics, fire,” said Chief Edwards.

However, he said with the mobility of an ambulance agency, they could potentially respond to people’s homes in the future to give the vaccine.

“We may get to a point where we have our community paramedicine division go into the homes of those who can’t travel to the centers and then start the vaccinations that way,” said Chief Edwards.

In Mecklenburg County, MEDIC said they’ve trained 10 paramedics and EMT’s to administer the vaccines. In addition, more than 100 of their EMS staff received the vaccine for themselves, a spokesman said.

On Tuesday, Huntersville Fire tweeted five of their members have gotten the injection. Union EMS said about 20-25% of their emergency crews have received the vaccine.

This week, our FF/EMT's are slowly beginning to receive access to the #COVIDvaccine (Pfizer). In the last day; five of our members received their first dose - which will be followed by a second dose in 3 weeks to complete their vaccination series. #OneTownOneTeam #COVID19Vaccine pic.twitter.com/rCuuomJzHd — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) December 29, 2020

In South Carolina, some EMS staff at Piedmont Medical Center have been vaccinated, including Director Eric Morrison.

“We’ve got to get life back to what we were used to,” said Chief Edwards.

WCNC Charlotte also reached out to Gaston EMS for an update on vaccinations, but at this point have not heard back.

MEDIC released the following statement to WCNC Charlotte: