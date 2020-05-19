x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (2) »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

coronavirus

Cooper: COVID-19 parties are 'completely irresponsible and absolutely unacceptable'

Governor Roy Cooper was asked about people having parties to intentionally get coronavirus. His response was a stern warning for anyone considering it.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper addressed a troubling trend health officials have seen: COVID-19 parties, where people have large gatherings so they can get infected on purpose to build immunity.

Cooper didn't mince words, saying it's "completely irresponsible and absolutely unacceptable." Dr. Mandy Cohen, the secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services, also said it's a bad idea. 

"There is no circumstance in which we want folks to actively pursue getting COVID-19," Dr. Cohen said. "The reason we're working so hard collectively to keep virus spread low is the fact that when there is more virus in our community, it not only impacts those who have it, but particularly those are high risk of getting severe reactions from the disease."

When the governor returned to the podium, he made one last statement on the topic of coronavirus parties. 

"If you do that you can easily kill someone you love,' Cooper said.

Cooper went on to say that he's hopeful North Carolina can enter Phase 2of his multi-phase reopening plan by the end of the week. Phase 2 would allow limited reopening of restaurants, gyms, salons and other close-contact businesses, which were allowed to reopen in South Carolina Monday.

Credit: WCNC

RELATED: Lincoln County restaurant owned by county commission chair reopens dining room, defying Cooper's order

RELATED: North Carolina could being Phase 2 reopening by regions

RELATED: Artist wears full hazmat suit on flight to Charlotte to protect from coronavirus

RELATED: 15-year-old dies after being shot in east Charlotte

RELATED: People are traveling farther from home lately, cell phone data shows