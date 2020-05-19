Governor Roy Cooper was asked about people having parties to intentionally get coronavirus. His response was a stern warning for anyone considering it.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper addressed a troubling trend health officials have seen: COVID-19 parties, where people have large gatherings so they can get infected on purpose to build immunity.

Cooper didn't mince words, saying it's "completely irresponsible and absolutely unacceptable." Dr. Mandy Cohen, the secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services, also said it's a bad idea.

"There is no circumstance in which we want folks to actively pursue getting COVID-19," Dr. Cohen said. "The reason we're working so hard collectively to keep virus spread low is the fact that when there is more virus in our community, it not only impacts those who have it, but particularly those are high risk of getting severe reactions from the disease."

When the governor returned to the podium, he made one last statement on the topic of coronavirus parties.

"If you do that you can easily kill someone you love,' Cooper said.