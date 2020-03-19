LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — A Lake Wylie Brewing Company is getting creative in its ways to help the community during the coronavirus outbreak.

The local brewing company announced on Facebook that they are offering a way for the community to feed their neighbors.

Here's how this works.

Any person or business can call the brewery and buy a $5 “Rocco” pie. That will put a pizza in the “bank” for a family in need. The owner said a family or neighbor can then call and order a “Rocco” pizza and they will give them that pizza for free, no questions asked.

Lake Wylie Brewing Company is partnering with two local churches who can deliver those who can not get out.

"There are plenty of families who may not be able to venture out. Those with small children, elderly, or with disabilities can get pizza delivered at no cost," the owner said on Facebook.

The brewery said they already have our first donation of 10 pizzas ready to go that were donated by two local residents.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates; Italy surpasses China in virus deaths, FDA fast-tracking anti-viral treatments

RELATED: North Carolina confirms 1st case of community spread coronavirus: Real-time updates March 19

RELATED: List | These stores are offering hours just for seniors during coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: Three members of same New Jersey family die after contracting coronavirus