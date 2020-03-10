North Carolina U.S. Senator Thom Tillis has coronavirus

"My rapid antigen test came back positive," the republican United States senator announced Friday.

WASHINGTON, N.C. — United States Senator Thom Tillis, a republican representing North Carolina, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

He issued the following statement Friday night:

"Over the last few months, I’ve been routinely tested for COVID-19, including testing negative last Saturday, but tonight my rapid antigen test came back positive. I will be following the recommendations of my doctor and will be self-isolating at home for 10 days and notifying those I’ve been in close contact with. Thankfully, I have no symptoms and I feel well."

Tillis' positive test comes hours after President Donald Trump announced he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive.

Tillis attended Saturday's Supreme Court nomination event at the White House. On Thursday night, he debated Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham. Tillis is currently campaigning for reelection.

The White House first announced last Thursday that aide Hope Hicks has tested positive. In the hours the following, positive tests were announced for the president, RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and others.

Tillis' Friday night statement goes on to conclude: