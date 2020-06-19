Thousands line up in Gaston County for free face masks

City employees helped package nearly 3,000 masks to give away and any leftover masks will be donated to a local non-profit.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of cars lined up on Long Ave in Gastonia Thursday evening in order to pick-up a free mask.

This is the second time the City of Gastonia has offered this event to the public in hopes of preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

“People are genuinely concerned about their health as well as others," said City of Gastonia Mayor Walker Reid.

City employees helped package nearly 3,000 masks to give away and any leftover masks will be donated to a local non-profit. Mayor Reid told WCNC Charlotte the need is obvious.

“We heard masks are hard to come by and a lot of times in the store a lot of people can’t afford them,” Mayor Reid said.

We spoke to those who waited in line for the free masks to learn more about why they wanted to come out.

“When it comes down to it I wanted to be prepared and have one ready,” said one Gaston County resident.

“The numbers; that’s a little unsettling for me right now,” Charlette Davis said.

But not everyone who WCNC Charlotte spoke with agrees on wearing masks. Kemisha Simms said her masks are hard to breathe in.

“The reason why I don’t wear a mask is because God got me,” Simms said.

Others said choosing to wear a mask is less about their own health, but more about everyone else around them.

“I just want to be careful I guess,” said Sarah Jackson. “Somebody’s grandma could be in whatever store you’re in and if you give it to her it might be worst for her than you.”

So far, there’s no statewide mask mandate in either North or South Carolina but some counties and cities have made wearing masks a requirement.