CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some are now looking for new ways to protect those who serve and protect after another CMPD officers tested positive for the coronavirus — making a total of three CMPD officers that have tested positive to date.

In addition, the department says at least two dozen other officers are currently in quarantine due to possible exposure to the virus.

“We are in hazardous situations right now in this city,” says Chris Kopp, spokesperson for the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #9.

He and other officers are calling on the city to provide hazard pay for those essential first responders who are on the front lines including police officers, firefighters, and EMTs.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles has not made it clear her position on the topic of hazard pay, but she did express her appreciation for those putting themselves on the line amid the crisis.

"We're going to be competitive with communities like us and do whatever it takes to retain and keep our employees in a competitive pay situation,” Lyles said.

In addition to hazard pay, the FOP is also requesting CMPD to stop sending officers to every call.

During a virtual press conference, CMPD Deputy Chief Jeff Estes explained some of the cautionary steps already being taken to keep officers safe.

“We take a very conservative approach with our employees as to if anyone feels ill or meet any symptoms of the matrix we go ahead and put them out so we can ensure we keep our workforce solid and safe,” Estes said.

Other cities like Atlanta and Washington D.C. have already authorized some form of hazard pay for essential city employees. If Charlotte moves forward with a similar idea the city says at least 75% of that emergency operations funding would be reimbursed by FEMA.

