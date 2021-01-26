Charlotte family working to avoid COVID-19 after 3-year-old gets it at daycare

The diagnosis has the family of four scrambling, living in separate parts of their home.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alyssa Sharpe feels like her family did everything right.

They have stayed home, only leaving for the essentials. They haven't seen family or friends and haven't eaten in a restaurant.

But with two working parents, they needed to send their three-year-old to daycare. Then last week they learned she was exposed at school.

"My daughter tested positive after exposure in the classroom," Sharpe said. "It definitely made me feel like it's closing in on us immediately you go into survival mode."

Thankfully Virginia is asymptomatic. The rest of the family, mom, dad, and baby brother Wyatt are all negative and the family is doing everything they can to keep it that way. That includes staying in separate parts of their home and wearing a mask while inside.

"With two working parents trying to figure out how we’re going to work and live and ensure the virus doesn’t spread in our own household, it's challenging for sure," Sharpe said. "My husband is on seven-month-old duty and I’m with my daughter."

Sharpe said she’s frustrated. They love the daycare where Virginia is in class, but wishes they would have passed along all the information they could.

"There was a real lack of information about who was impacted when the last day of exposure was," she said.

Many businesses won’t share the names of people who are infected for privacy reasons. But Sharpe said she couldn’t even get information about possible exposure timelines.

She also hopes others will hear their story and consider the things they're doing.

"My 73-year-old mother still hasn’t met her grandson," Sharpe said. "Everyone's actions have an impact especially on families where multiple people live in the household."

WCNC Charlotte has tried to reach out to the daycare for comment but they’re still closed and didn't respond to our phone calls.