'Today is the beginning of the end of COVID' | Moderna vaccines arrive at long-term care facilities giving residents hope to see family again

Moderna vaccines arrive at long term care facilities giving residents hope to see family again

TEGA CAY, S.C. — The Carolinas are rounding out 2020 with a big move in the fight against COVID-19.

Residents in nursing homes and senior living communities have started receiving vaccines. That includes one facility in Tega Cay, which began vaccinating residents and staff on Monday. Many of them have been separated from loved ones for months.

WCNC Charlotte asked one couple at Wellmore Senior Living Center why they’re most excited to get the vaccine, and they said so they can be with family again, which hasn’t happened in over a year.

“Pretty good Christmas present,” said Jean Brown.

“We feel very excited,” said Jim Brown.

Jean and Jim Brown, married 67 years, are among the thousands of residents getting the ⁦@moderna_tx⁩ #CovidVaccine in long term care facilities in the Carolinas. They say they’re most excited to see family again. Story at 6pm ⁦@wcnc⁩ pic.twitter.com/ZoOEJrnXTJ — Alex Shabad (@AlexShabadWCNC) December 28, 2020

The Browns tied the knot 67 years ago and while they appear inseparable, the pandemic has separated them from their family members.

“Our daughter is here from Nashville and we can only talk to her through the door,” said Jean Brown.

“It’s difficult because we haven’t been able to see family and that kind of thing, so getting the vaccine today is very important to us,” said Jim Brown.

The Browns are among more than 300 residents and staff at Wellmore Senior Living Center who are getting the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on Monday.

Through a federal partnership, CVS and Walgreens are administering the vaccines to long-term care facilities.

South Carolina is expected to receive 105,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine by the end of the year, and North Carolina received about 96,000 doses last week that will go to long-term care facilities.

In the Charlotte area, the counties of Gaston, Cabarrus, and Rowan received the most; each with more than 2,000 doses. Mecklenburg and Catawba counties received the Pfizer vaccine instead to allow the Moderna vaccine, which is shipped in smaller units, to be sent to smaller hospitals.

For the Browns, the Moderna vaccine came sooner than expected.

“We’re very thankful we are going to be able to get it this early,” Jim Brown.

“We’ve been hoping, we didn’t think it would be along this fast,” said Jean Brown.

“One step closer to 2021 looking a lot nicer,” said Dunn,