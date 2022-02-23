Town of Boone to hold emergency meeting to discuss mask mandate

Boone's mask mandate was put in place last August at the height of the delta surge. Town leaders could vote to drop the order Wednesday.

BOONE, N.C. — Boone town leaders will hold a special meeting Wednesday to consider changes to the town's state of emergency mask mandate.

The Town of Boone said leaders will discuss and possibly take action on COVID-19 requirements for employees. Wednesday's meeting begins at 6 p.m.

Boone's mask mandate was reinstated in August at the peak of the delta variant surge. Masks are currently required in all public indoor buildings. In September, town leaders amended the order to allow businesses that provide athletic and fitness opportunities.

As COVID-19 cases drop statewide, everal local governments and school districts, including Mecklenburg County and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, have rescinded indoor mask mandates. Gov. Roy Cooper last week "encouraged" mask mandates to be ended, citing the decrease in new cases and widespread vaccine availability.

