CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The travel industry continues to take a hit amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Federal health and government officials are urging people not to travel, leaving airlines desperate for business.

Friday, American Airlines sent a letter to Senate leadership asking for financial assistance to keep the industry and its employees, afloat during this crisis.

Meanwhile, people are rushing home or finding themselves trapped and unable to get a flight back as the President announces he's tightening the borders even more.

It's not what you'd typically see on a Friday afternoon at the airport, only a handful of people heading in and out, the rental car lot with more cars than spaces.

There were only about 10 or 12 people on the flight, it was kind of nice,” said Rory Williamson.

The State Department issued its most severe warning, a level 4 travel advisory on Thursday. Urging Americans to avoid all overseas travel and telling those who are already abroad to return home immediately, or plan to remain there indefinitely.

Some quickly taking that advice.

“I was supposed to come next week but over there it’s very bad, so I came early,” said Carala Lagos. She's back from Argentina, but now even more scared.

She said no one asked her anything about where she'd been or symptoms when she landed.

“The people checked in Chile only. I stayed in Miami, no one checked and here no one asked nothing,” she said.

Others are not so lucky, trapped overseas. The borders closed so quickly in some places; they couldn't get on a flight back to the U.S. That’s the situation Brook Bickelhaupt-Splawn is in.

What started out as a dream vacation to the Galapagos Islands, quickly turned into a race to get back home.

“When we get to mainland Ecuador, that's a whole other scary adventure. Coronavirus is there. There's rioting some in the streets from what we understand, it's not the most stable environment on the mainland but that is one step closer to home,” she said.

Ecuador's borders are closed so getting a flight is nearly impossible. They're not allowed outside of their apartment unless they're going to get food or medicine.

“People are very scared here obviously. A lot of people wearing masks, there’s hand sanitizer, you can't even go into the grocery store, they spray your hands with vinegar,” said Bickelhaupt-Splawn.

She sent WCNC Charlotte videos of crews bleaching the streets and sidewalks. Pictures of closed shops and stores. They said panic is setting in.

"We can't afford to stay here for weeks or months. We have responsibilities as home. We're all professionals and need to get home we work in the veterinary field and our patients need us,” she said. But getting in touch with the U.S. Embassy is difficult. They say they’re doing everything they can but not getting anywhere. They’re running low on necessary medications and money.

Meanwhile, the northern and southern borders are closing to non-essential travel to stop the spread of the coronavirus at midnight. President Trump said the decision will protect the health of Americans.

If you have family members who are stuck abroad the State Department has a list of resources online, HERE

