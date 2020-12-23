Travelers hit the road and take to the sky this holiday season despite pandemic

The travel numbers thought are significantly down from pre-pandemic levels, but airports are still expecting crowds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Millions of Americans are doing exactly what health officials fear, gathering into airport terminals and going to large holiday gatherings.

"What is not safe over the holidays: travel, gatherings, extensive shopping...please avoid those at all costs," Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

Many people are refusing to let the pandemic ground them or keep them from hitting the road, more than 84 million people expected to travel.

For the majority of holiday travelers, 81 million will go by car.

The Greywall's traveled from Greensboro to Charlotte, they said driving felt less risky.

"I feel more safe in my car than on an airplane where I don't know whos sitting next to me or in front or behind me in an airplane," Dal Greywall said.

Charlotte Airport officials said the busiest days of travel will be Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday with 14,000 to 15,000 passengers on each peak day. That's on top of the 60,000 to 80,000 passengers expected to connect through the Queen City.

If you do travel you should get tested before you leave and once you get to your destination. Once you arrive, wait about 3 days or so before getting a test. Also, know the quarantine rules where you are going and for when you come back.