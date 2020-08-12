A Triad family celebrated a loved one’s release from the hospital after battling COVID-19. Some of Leo Staley’s family continues fighting the virus.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A Triad man recovering from coronavirus returned home from the hospital, reuniting with his family Tuesday.

Five members of Leo Staley's family caught COVID-19 and suffered varying degrees of sickness.

His return home gave them something to celebrate.

"I feel pretty good. I feel a lot better than I thought I'd feel," Leo Staley said, "I've been extremely blessed."

It was the first time his wife Nancy--and their two adult daughters--had seen him in person in a week.

"My heart just flip-flopped," Nancy Staley said, "Even after sixty one years, he still has a way with me. I was afraid this day was not going to happen."

Leo Staley was still recovering from the coronavirus when he arrived at his Asheboro home. He suffered complications that caused internal bleeding while hospitalized at Cone Health's Green Valley campus.

"I asked the doctor about his chances, he told me that he would not be leaving the hospital," Nancy Staley said.

But her husband beat the odds. The internal bleeding stopped over the weekend. Now, he is surrounded by his family.

"This is our Christmas miracle. Christmas is the season of hope," Staley's daughter Laura Lamb said.

The virus took a toll on her father. He lives with COPD and Congestive Heart Failure. He started showing symptoms three weeks ago.

The family told WFMY News 2 they aren't sure how long his recovery will take and the fight is not over.

His wife, both daughters and a son-in-law are still sick with the virus. Reuniting with him is lifting their spirits.

"Nobody's well enough to focus on decorating or anything like that but as long as we're here together, it'll be a good Christmas," said Staley's daughter Lynette Garner.

The family has been sharing updates on Facebook and many loved ones have shared thoughts and prayers for their recoveries.