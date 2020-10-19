Had trouble applying for SC CARES Act funding? Early morning technical glitch causes headaches

Applications for two new grant programs targeting nonprofits, minority owned and small businesses slowed by technical issues Monday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many of you may have had trouble getting through to the SC CARES website and call center Monday morning in an attempt to apply for the new Small and Minority Business Relief Grant Program or the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program funds.

WLTX spent approximately 12 minutes on hold with SC CARES around 9 a.m. waiting for an operator to tell us Administration is experiencing an IT problem getting the online application link operational.

As of 1 p.m., the issue seems to have been resolved and links to both grant programs were up and operating.

The window for applications for the Small and Minority Business Relief Grant Program and the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program is open from today, Monday, Oct. 18 through Nov. 1, 2020.