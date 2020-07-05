Trump administration shelves CDC guide to reopening country: Real-time updates Thursday, May 7

There are over 12,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina. According to data from NC DHHS, daily case counts remain stable.

Key Facts:

All American Airlines customers to wear face masks starting next week

Effective May 11, all American Airlines customers will be required to wear face masks.

Previously, the airline announced all flight attendants would be wearing face masks effective May 1, and face coverings for all other team members are required beginning May 8. However, exceptions will be made for flight attendants and pilots when wearing a face-covering interferes with essential duties, like making announcements or donning oxygen masks.

In cases where the full crew agrees, face coverings would be optional on the flight deck.

Regional partners will be following the same requirement for their team members.