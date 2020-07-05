Trump administration shelves CDC guide to reopening country: Real-time updates Thursday, May 7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Key Facts:
- Cases in North Carolina: 12,758 with 477 deaths. From Tuesday to Wednesday the state is reporting 502 new cases. From Monday to Tuesday the state was reporting 408 new cases.
- Cases in South Carolina: 6,936 with 305 deaths. Confirmed cases have increased by 97 from Tuesday. A total of 305 people have died, an increase of 9 from Tuesday. Dr. Linda Bell, the state's epidemiologist with DHEC, says the curve of cases for the illness appears to be leveling in the state.
- Cases in Mecklenburg County: 1,870 and 58 deaths — which is up 130 cases from Sunday. Wednesday, Mecklenburg County announced one additional death, bringing the total to 58. Mecklenburg County trends and daily case counts remain stable, according to the Mecklenburg County Public Health Director
All American Airlines customers to wear face masks starting next week
Effective May 11, all American Airlines customers will be required to wear face masks.
Previously, the airline announced all flight attendants would be wearing face masks effective May 1, and face coverings for all other team members are required beginning May 8. However, exceptions will be made for flight attendants and pilots when wearing a face-covering interferes with essential duties, like making announcements or donning oxygen masks.
In cases where the full crew agrees, face coverings would be optional on the flight deck.
Regional partners will be following the same requirement for their team members.
A set of detailed documents created by the nation's top disease investigators meant to give step-by-step advice to local leaders deciding when and how to reopen public places such as mass transit, day care centers and restaurants during the still-raging pandemic has been shelved by the Trump administration.