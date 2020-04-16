CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump set to issue guidelines for reopening US economy

President Donald Trump said he plans to have a call with all 50 U.S. governors today, offering guidelines on how they can reopen their states before May 1. Trump says he will let governors decide when to reopen business in their areas, but insisted he has a plan and the final say.

"We'll be opening up states, some states much sooner than others," Trump said.

According to a draft of the plan, regions in recovery from COVID-19 can start scaling back social distancing in two weeks, reopening child care and schools, while hot spots will wait until at least June.

