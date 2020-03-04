CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four first responders in Mecklenburg County have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, officials announced Friday. Another 41 are in quarantine at home.

As of Noon Friday, two Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department personnel had been diagnosed. Another 14 were in quarantine.

The Charlotte Fire Department has one case, with 13 others in quarantine.

Medic reported their one case Thursday, and on Friday said another 14 are in quarantine.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is reporting no cases or quarantines, but did report Thursday a contracted nurse at their juvenile detention center tested positive.

Like other patients, the names of the individuals are not being released.

“The County and City have been prepared for this possibility as our first responders have a difficult job that requires them to place their lives on the line to protect the public. We owe them and their family a debt of gratitude and we wish them a speedy recovery” said Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Kerr Putney stated, "As you work tirelessly to serve our community during these challenging times, please remember to look after yourselves. Your CMPD brothers and sister as well."

As of Friday, Mecklenburg County was reporting over 500 positive cases of coronavirus throughout the county. Three people have died from the virus.

