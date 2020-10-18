Two COVID-19 clusters identified in UNCC residence halls

The clusters were identified after the university tested three residence halls.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two COVID-19 clusters have been identified on the University of North Carolina at Charlotte campus, university officials confirmed in a NinerNotice alert to students.

It comes one day after UNCC confirmed three residence halls would be tested.

UNCC completed 658 "proactive tests" on residents and staff in three residence halls over the weekend after an uptick of COVID-19 cases connected to the campus.

Editor's Note: The attached video aired at an earlier date.

Two clusters were identified from this testing: one with eight students, and one with six students. Those numbers include students who were identified before the additional testing, according to UNCC.

All students and staff who tested positive for COVID-19 are now isolating and receiving medical care. UNCC said any close contacts within the residence halls will also be placed under quarantine.

A cluster is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and a plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.

UNC Charlotte is not identifying the residence halls for the privacy of residents, but all residents and staff of the halls have received information directly from Housing and Residence Life.