CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Piedmont Airline workers based in Charlotte have tested positive for COVID-19 and two others are self-quarantining, according to a Charlotte union that represents ramp and customer service agents at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Donielle Prophete is a representative of the union representing ramp and customer service agents at the airport. She says they made a request for thermometers.

"We're trying to find a way to make it possible for all employees to social distance," Prophete said. "It's really not that easy working at an airport with people traveling everywhere."

The union believes its likely other airport workers will test positive in the coming days and weeks.

WCNC reached out to the airport, who said to check with the airline and health department.

In a statement to WCNC, American Airlines said:

“The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority. We are in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health officials and are coordinating with them on all required health and safety measures.”

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Essential employees: What are your rights?

'It’s such a blessing' | Charlotte moms build furniture showroom to help formerly homeless people

Stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll likely be getting

With a new month comes added anxiety for those struggling to pay rent