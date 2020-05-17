Uber to require drivers, riders to wear a mask or face covering

Go Online Checklists: Riders and drivers will have to confirm that they have taken certain steps to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The specific steps are covered in the blog.

Mask Verification: Before drivers can start accepting trips, they will be required to take a selfie with a mask on. Our new technology will verify that the driver is wearing a mask or face covering and let the rider know when the driver is en route.

Accountability for all: We are adding new options for feedback, including if a rider or driver is not wearing a mask or face cover. Drivers and riders are being encouraged to cancel trips if they don’t feel safe, including if a user is not wearing a mask or face cover. In addition, riders, drivers, and delivery people who repeatedly violate the policy risk losing access to the app.

New Limits for UberX and UberXL: To allow for more distance in the car, we are advising riders to no longer sit in the front seat. This means every ride with Uber will have one less passenger seat available. For example, rides with UberX can have a maximum of 3 passengers and only in the back seats.