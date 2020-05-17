Uber to require drivers, riders to wear a mask or face covering

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Big changes are underway for rideshare services in the Tennessee Valley. Starting on Monday, May 18th, Uber drivers, riders, and delivery people must wear a mask or face covering.
The Uber app includes a new checklist and mask verification feature. Uber is also reducing the maximum number of passengers for an UberX ride to three.
One Uber user, and DoorDash delivery worker understands the new measure.
"These things aren't necessarily required by law, but I think it's just good procedure for the safety of customers and their families and the safety of the drivers and their families. I don't think it necessarily has to be anything overprotective. It's just a good idea for them to start," says Brown.
Uber will continue this policy through the end of June. They'll reassess based on local public health needs.
Here are the main changes that riders, drivers, and delivery people will see starting on Monday:
Go Online Checklists: Riders and drivers will have to confirm that they have taken certain steps to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The specific steps are covered in the blog.
Mask Verification: Before drivers can start accepting trips, they will be required to take a selfie with a mask on. Our new technology will verify that the driver is wearing a mask or face covering and let the rider know when the driver is en route.
Accountability for all: We are adding new options for feedback, including if a rider or driver is not wearing a mask or face cover. Drivers and riders are being encouraged to cancel trips if they don’t feel safe, including if a user is not wearing a mask or face cover. In addition, riders, drivers, and delivery people who repeatedly violate the policy risk losing access to the app.
New Limits for UberX and UberXL: To allow for more distance in the car, we are advising riders to no longer sit in the front seat. This means every ride with Uber will have one less passenger seat available. For example, rides with UberX can have a maximum of 3 passengers and only in the back seats.
Rideshare Health Safety Education: Working with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), we have compiled safety tips and recommendations specifically geared toward ridesharing and food delivery. These tips will be used to educate riders and drivers globally. See a video here.